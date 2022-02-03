Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally

Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally

Staff wearing full body suits as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along the track of the National Sliding Centre at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, Feb 1, 2022. (Reuters/Thomas Peter)

03 Feb 2022 11:12AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 12:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: A total of 55 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb 2, the chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel said on Thursday (Feb 3), the highest daily tally so far.

Twenty-nine cases were found among new airport arrivals, Brian McCloskey told the International Olympic Committee session the day before the Games' official opening, while 26 were among those in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

Since Jan 23, there have been 287 positive tests among Games-related personnel from a total of 610,000 tests.

"The numbers are very small," McCloskey said. He said once all participants arrived the numbers would start to drop.

"We are confident that the system will work. But we are not relaxed. We keep all measures in place," McCloskey said.

Participants in Beijing are confined to a "closed loop" in order to prevent contact with the general public, moving between accommodation and Olympic venues on official transport.

Every Games participant is also tested on a daily basis in an effort to identify any infections within the loop quickly.

In contrast to many countries seeking to live with COVID-19, China has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, which has involved strict border controls and cancelling nearly all international flights.

All Olympic participants are arriving on charter flights.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Beijing Winter Olympics China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us