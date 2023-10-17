Ports, railways, a naval base: China's Belt and Road in five projects

BEIJING: China's landmark Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has thousands of infrastructure projects in every corner of the globe, generating a staggering US$2 trillion in contracts while courting international controversy.

Here AFP looks at five key projects:

LAOS: HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY

Laos took on huge loans from China to partially finance a US$6 billion high-speed railway connecting it with the underdeveloped, landlocked nation.

The nearly 1050km line linking the Chinese city of Kunming to the Laotian capital Vientiane opened in 2021 and has served tens of millions of passengers, Beijing says.

It is envisaged as the first string in a sprawling web of rail projects knitting China closer to other countries in Southeast Asia.

Both sides have touted the project as a public good, with Beijing saying it "bears friendship, happiness and opportunities".

Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone told the Chinese state-run Global Times on Sunday (Oct 15) that the railway "benefits not only Laos but also neighbouring countries".

But critics have said debt-riddled Laos is unlikely to make much money from the project and will struggle to pay back China, its major creditor.

PAKISTAN: ECONOMIC CORRIDOR

Plans to develop an "economic corridor" linking China and Pakistan took on new impetus when they were absorbed into the BRI framework a decade ago.

The staunch allies have earmarked tens of billions of dollars for a range of transport and energy projects connecting western China with Pakistan's Gwadar Port.