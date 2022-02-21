To support births, Chinese capital Beijing adds fertility services to insurance coverage

BEIJING: Beijing will include more than a dozen fertility services in a government-backed medical insurance scheme for the Chinese capital, state media reported on Monday (Feb 21), supporting those seeking to have babies with China's birth rate at a record low.

A total of 16 medical services using assisted reproductive technologies (ART) will be covered by the city's state insurance effective from Mar 26, in a move to "take proactive fertility support measures", according to the Beijing Daily.

The new reproductive coverage could help lower out-of-pocket costs and benefit couples in lower-income brackets seeking to have babies and those with little or no access to private medical insurance.

Official data showed China's birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, extending a downward trend that led the national government last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children.