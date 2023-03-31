Five key takeaways from the Boao Forum in China

SINGAPORE: Amid a backdrop of tensions between China and the United States, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) was held from Tuesday (Mar 28) to Friday in the coastal city of Boao in China’s southernmost province of Hainan.

Themed “An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges”, the forum brought together top leaders - including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and China’s Premier Li Qiang - as well as the heads of international organisations and experts.

It is the first time the forum has been held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From discussion topics such as upholding multilateralism and maintaining the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains to the launch of an initiative for more partnerships between free trade zones, the BFA sought to promote development through regional economic integration.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at the forum said that countries need to work together to reinvigorate international trade in an equitable way so that more people can benefit from globalisation.

She noted that IMF’s research showed that the long-term cost of trade fragmentation could be as high as 7 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

“And as a highly integrated region, Asia would be the most adversely affected by runaway fragmentation,” Ms Georgieva said.

She also stressed that countries that are in a stronger financial position should help vulnerable nations - especially those that are under debt distress.

This, she said, was important against the backdrop of high interest rate and currency depreciation.

“We urgently need faster and more efficient global mechanisms for providing debt treatments to these countries,” said Ms Georgieva.

Here are five key takeaways from the event: