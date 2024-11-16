Incentives, expectations and reality: Will China’s new push to boost birth rates deliver results?

SINGAPORE: Having children was the last thing on Ms Yu Yueqi’s mind as she waited with her husband to board a 15-hour flight that would take them from their city of Hangzhou to the Maldives for their long-awaited honeymoon.

The 32-year-old newlywed admits that she hasn’t been paying close attention to ongoing policies about family planning and childcare in China.

For her, it was more about “feeling ready”, a pragmatic sentiment that is being increasingly echoed by more young couples and adults across the country who have been choosing to delay parenthood and marriage, or even having children altogether, in favour of reasons like financial stability or gender equality.

Such attitudes work against China’s latest efforts to boost marriage and birth rates - from creative measures like allowing couples to register their marriage in picturesque and so-called instagrammable spots instead of a drab government office, to practical ones like maternity insurance, expanded childcare and tax deductions.

There’s also more unorthodox tactics. Chinese women have shared bizarre accounts of receiving random calls from government grassroot workers, asking them about their plans for pregnancy.

The government has also launched a nation-wide survey, targeting some 30,000 people across 150 counties and 1,500 different communities, to understand and analyse attitudes towards childbearing and “reluctance and fear” tied to having children.

“I think having children is more about a couple's determination and patience in dealing with life’s daily challenges,” Ms Yu told CNA.

“We would like to enjoy a couple (more) years together being married before considering having children.”