China may take until mid-2023 to get to business as usual after relaxing border curbs

SHENZHEN: People looking to head into or out of China may have to wait until the middle of this year before travel returns to pre-pandemic normalcy, said industry players.

China reopened borders on Sunday (Jan 8), scrapping quarantine requirements and most travel restrictions which have isolated the country over the last three years.

It also started processing travel documents such as passports and visas for citizens, after discouraging non-essential outbound travel since the pandemic began.

But even as there is pent-up demand for overseas travel, many Chinese residents CNA spoke to are not in a rush to head abroad just yet.

Ms Jane Sun, the chief executive of China’s largest online travel platform Trip.com Group, said it could take some time for travel providers globally to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels.

“Airlines need to increase the travel routes back to 2019 levels, hotels need to open up as many rooms as possible. Local tour operators need to have the capacity to receive the customers into their region,” she added.

There are also uncertainties and inconveniences, as some countries have imposed COVID-19 requirements on Chinese travellers.

Ms Sun said travellers from China may avoid those destinations for now.

“So, we expect the first half of the year will still be in a transition period. The second half might (see) business (going) back to normal, compared to 2019," she added.