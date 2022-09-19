Logo
China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists
China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists

A traveller uses a smartphone to fill in their health declaration after checking in at the international flight check-in counter at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Aug 24, 2022. (Photo: AP/Andy Wong)

19 Sep 2022 06:09PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 06:09PM)
BEIJING: China's government on Monday (Sep 19) issued draft rules aimed at making it easier for some foreigners to enter China for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border.

Travel groups organised by tour agencies in border areas in China can choose their port of entry and exit "flexibly", the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement, without giving specifics on locations and dates.

China has shut its borders to foreign tourists since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, with only specific groups of foreign nationals allowed to enter the country, such as those holding certain work visas.

In recent months, rules have gradually been relaxed, from resuming more direct flights between China and some countries to allowing foreign students with valid residence permits to enter China. Quarantine for foreign arrivals has also been reduced.

China shares a border with more than 10 countries including Russia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Chinese cities along the border are often hit by imported cases of COVID-19 linked to overland crossings of both foreigners and Chinese nationals.

Source: Reuters/hw

