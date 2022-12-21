Chinese business charm offensive aims to rebuild supply chains with human touch after 3-year isolation

On his first trip abroad in three years, Chen Yuan, a Chinese exporter of computer and phone accessories, made Dubai his first stop.

He described meeting some long-time clients as "an exciting reunion of old friends".

"For three years, they haven’t entered China, and we have not gone out," he said. "One of the clients was so happy and told me, 'it’s been such a long time since I last saw Chinese faces'."

Chen set off on Dec 6 as part of a group of around a dozen entrepreneurs and government officials from Ningbo, Zhejiang province. After four days of meetings with old and new clients and attending commercial events in the Middle East, the group flew to Jakarta to repeat the process all over again.

On the day Chen landed in Indonesia, textile manufacturer Shen Wei, from the neighbouring city of Jiaxing, had just returned from Japan on a chartered flight organised by the city government after attending the three-day Asia Fashion Fair in Tokyo as part of a group of more than 90 textile company representatives.

“It was very common to go abroad to meet clients before, so we didn’t cherish the opportunity as much as we do now,” Shen said.

As China shifts its focus to bringing the economy back on track after its stringent zero-COVID policy came to an abrupt end following rare protests around the country, local governments have been flocking to send business delegations overseas, striving to make up for three years of isolation that saw export orders dwindle and foreign investment decline.

In the past two months, government officials have been travelling with exporters and manufacturers from the provinces Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Guangdong – which are major export hubs – and from other regional economic powerhouses such as Sichuan and Shandong to attend trade fairs and build up new connections in Europe, the Middle East, other Asian countries and Africa. For most of them, it was their first overseas travel since the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019.

"It’s a necessary and positive signal for Chinese investors and exporting manufacturers across the country," said Gao Zhendong, an investor and consultant who has been helping Chinese enterprises explore industrial and financing investment in Southeast Asian countries in recent years. "We expect a bigger boom in such commercial activities early next year."

However, the scars left by the long period of isolation might not be smoothed over immediately, exporters and experts said, especially amid dwindling demand from developed economies as recession looms and the process of diversifying supply chains away from China accelerates.

"It will take time to make up for the loss; the process won’t be fast," Chen said.