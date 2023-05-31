China's C919 debut could inspire aviation supply chain to take off, but self-sufficiency 'difficult'

The successful commercial debut of China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet has already prompted market expectations for a fast expansion of the domestic aircraft production supply chain, as Beijing seeks to to break its reliance on Boeing and Airbus.

Sunday’s (May 28) first commercial flight between Shanghai and Beijing has been seen as a critical step in China’s bid for technological self-sufficiency in the face of intensifying trade tensions with the United States.

“The completion of the inaugural flight will … drive the entire supply chain on passenger flight production – from design, manufacturing, training and repair sections,” Chen Xianfan, an analyst from the China International Capital Corporation, said on Monday.

Around 200 Chinese companies were involved in building the C919, according to a report from China Securities on Monday.

And while certain parts can already be domestically produced, the brokerage house expects the proportion will continue to grow.