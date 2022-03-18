China sails carrier through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call: Source

TAIPEI: China sailed its aircraft carrier Shandong through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday (Mar 18), shadowed by a US destroyer, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has over the past two years stepped up its military activity near the island to assert its sovereignty claims, alarming Taipei and Washington.

The source, who was not authorised to speak to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Shandong sailed close to the Taiwan-controlled island of Kinmen, which sits directly opposite the Chinese city of Xiamen, and was shadowed by a US warship.

"Around 10.30am the CV-17 appeared around 30 nautical miles to the southwest of Kinmen, and was photographed by a passenger on a civilian flight," the source said, referring to the Shandong's official service number.

The USS Ralph Johnson, an Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyer, shadowed the carrier, which did not have aircraft on its deck and sailed north through the strait, the source added.

Taiwan also sent warships to keep an eye on the situation, the source said.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry declined to comment but said its forces always keep close tabs on Chinese activity in the Taiwan Strait and "respond in accordance with standard procedures".

US Navy spokesperson Lt Mark Langford said the Ralph Johnson had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Mar 17 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law". He did not elaborate.

Chinese Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian referred questions to the Defence Ministry - which did not immediately responded to a request for comment - but said the Shandong has a "routine training schedule".

"We should not associate this with the communication between the heads of state of China and the United States. You may think it is too sensitive. What is sensitive is you, not the Taiwan Strait," Zhao told reporters in Beijing.