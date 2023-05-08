Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

China has invested billions of dollars to tap natural gas reserves in Central Asia. (File photo: AFP/Thibault Camus)

08 May 2023 03:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping will host a two-day summit with the leaders of five Central Asian nations next week, Beijing said on Monday (May 8), as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

Leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the China-Central Asia Summit from May 18 to May 19, said China's foreign ministry.

The summit in the city of Xi'an is the first of its kind, according to Chinese state media, and will focus on strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing.

China, the world's second-largest energy consumer, has invested billions of dollars to tap natural gas reserves in Central Asia.

Rail links connecting China to Europe criss-cross the region and are key to the success of Xi's trillion-dollar global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative.

Beijing adheres to a policy of "good-neighbourliness and friendship" with regard to Central Asia, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a meeting with his regional counterparts in northwestern Xi'an last month.

"All parties reiterated ... firm mutual support on issues concerning each others' core interests, stern opposition to external interference in internal affairs and resolute rejection of ... force creating chaos and turbulence in Central Asia," according to a Chinese foreign ministry report on the meeting.

The republics of Central Asia were part of the Soviet Union and have been dominated by Moscow since the mid-19th century.

But Russia's influence has been increasingly challenged since its invasion of Ukraine, with Beijing courting Moscow's traditional allies in the region.

In 2022, China's exports to Central Asia grew 60 per cent year-on-year to US$1.4 billion, according to data released by the Chinese ministry of commerce last month.

In September last year, Xi travelled to Kazakhstan on his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countries, including Kazakhstan, that border China's north-western region of Xinjiang, have remained quiet over accusations of human rights violations by Beijing targeting Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Also read:

Source: AFP/kg

Related Topics

China Central Asia Belt and Road Initiative

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.