Building collapse in China's Changsha: Death toll rises to 53
Building collapse in China's Changsha: Death toll rises to 53

FILE PHOTO: Rescue workers carry an injured person on a stretcher at a site where a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province, China, May 1, 2022. (China Daily/via Reuters)

06 May 2022 10:36AM (Updated: 06 May 2022 10:53AM)
Fifty-three people died when a housing block collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha last week, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday (May 6) after days of rescue efforts.

Rescuers have pulled 10 survivors from the rubble of the eight-storey "self-built" house in Hunan province that collapsed on Apr 29, according to CCTV.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and several people have been arrested, according to the report.

The six-storey structure was home to a restaurant, a guesthouse and a cinema, CCTV said.

According to AFP, President Xi Jinping earlier called for a search "at all cost" and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse. A top Communist Party official was also dispatched to the scene - an indication of the severity of the disaster.

According to Changsha authorities, the building's owner and a team of safety inspectors were among the people detained in connection with the collapse, as well as two people suspected of engaging in "illegal alteration" of the building.

Officials have alleged that surveyors falsified a safety audit of the building.

Source: AGENCIES/lk

