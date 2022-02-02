For a third year running, China faces a Spring Festival under the cloud of COVID-19

BEIJING: Speaking to 28-year-old Zhang Yong in his one-room apartment in the Chinese capital, it's hard to miss the emotion in his voice when he talks about his family.

"My parents are getting older, so as their child, if I can spend more time with them, I think that's something that should be done," Mr Zhang told CNA. He is the youngest of three children.

It's been two years since the Sichuan native has returned to his hometown to see his parents in person - during Chinese New Year in 2020.

That happened just a few months after the COVID-19 virus was first reported in China, spreading across the country amid the festive travel rush otherwise known as the world's largest annual human migration.

The Spring Festival, as Chinese New Year is referred to in China, is when millions of people typically travel home for family reunions during an extended public holiday.

But fears that Beijing would come under lockdown like Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak then, weighed on Mr Zhang. He had just returned to his home in Sichuan's Luzhou two days before.

"At the time, I was playing cards with some others and in the evening my friend suddenly sent me a message on WeChat. He said if you don't come back (to Beijing), you may not be able to return," recalled Mr Zhang.

"I was frazzled. Not returning was not an option."

Concerned about the loss of income if he could not get back to his gym instructor job, Mr Zhang decided to make the trip back to the Chinese capital ahead of time.

He bought an air ticket bound for Beijing the very next day - the third day of Chinese New Year.

But little did he expect that the pandemic would drag on. His Chinese New Year would again be disrupted when he missed out on seeing his family in 2021. Mr Zhang heeded the call to stay in Beijing as authorities encouraged people not to travel amid fresh outbreaks in the country.

This year, China is racing to contain a fresh wave of the virus, including outbreaks of the more contagious Omicron variant.