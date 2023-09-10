Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Three cities in China cities lift house buying curbs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Three cities in China cities lift house buying curbs

Three cities in China cities lift house buying curbs

A luxury complex in Shenyang whose crumbling verandas and overgrown arches are stark symbols of a housing market in China crippled by its own excess. (Photo: AFP/Jade Gao)

10 Sep 2023 02:38PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2023 03:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: At least three major cities in China removed restrictions last week on home buying, as the Asian giant gradually rolled back a crackdown on the property sector in a bid to revive its economy.

Dalian and Shenyang, two of the most populous cities in the northeastern province of Liaoning, separately announced they will no longer restrict the number of properties residents can buy in most parts of the city, while offering subsidies for buyers and tax relief for sellers.

Nanjing, the provincial capital of affluent Jiangsu province, said it would let people buy flats without proof of eligibility in four districts, effectively easing its last restrictions on home purchases.

These announcements come on the heels of a series of nationwide support measures for the property sector, including lower mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers.

China's debt-riddled property sector accounts for one-quarter of the state's economic activity. It had been on a downward spiral since 2021 when the government moved to stop developers from accumulating debt.

Related:

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

China property

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.