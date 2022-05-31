China commerce ministry says trade talks with Switzerland not 'frozen'

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday (May 31) that talks with Switzerland to upgrade a free trade agreement between both countries were not "frozen".

China's human rights record, in particular the way it treats the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority in its northwest region of Xinjiang, has strained its relationship with Western countries. China has denied accusations of rights abuses.

Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday that efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record.

"The situation of talks being frozen does not exist. Both sides are maintaining close communication on this," a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The spokesperson described the FTA as "high-level, content-rich and mutually beneficial" and pointed out that China is Switzerland's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade last year up 97 per cent compared to a year earlier, and amounting to US$44 billion.

China and Switzerland said in 2017 they would launch a joint study to explore upgrading the current FTA. Signed in 2013, it was Beijing's first such agreement with an economy in continental Europe.

A recently passed Swiss parliamentary initiative denounced the forced labour of Uyghurs as "a real problem".

If Swiss media reports about the stalled talks are true, Switzerland would not be the first country to rethink its economic links with China because of human rights concerns.

The European Union last year halted ratification of an investment pact with China because Beijing had sanctioned EU politicians in response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of the mass detention of Muslim Uyghurs.

In 2020 and 2021, the United States sanctioned Chinese officials on concerns over rights abuses in Xinjiang and imposed bans on goods produced in Xinjiang over concerns of forced labour.