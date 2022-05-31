Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China commerce ministry says trade talks with Switzerland not 'frozen'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China commerce ministry says trade talks with Switzerland not 'frozen'

China commerce ministry says trade talks with Switzerland not 'frozen'

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China Feb 24, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

31 May 2022 07:40PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 07:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday (May 31) that talks with Switzerland to upgrade a free trade agreement between both countries were not "frozen".

China's human rights record, in particular the way it treats the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority in its northwest region of Xinjiang, has strained its relationship with Western countries. China has denied accusations of rights abuses.

Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday that efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record.

"The situation of talks being frozen does not exist. Both sides are maintaining close communication on this," a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

The spokesperson described the FTA as "high-level, content-rich and mutually beneficial" and pointed out that China is Switzerland's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade last year up 97 per cent compared to a year earlier, and amounting to US$44 billion.

China and Switzerland said in 2017 they would launch a joint study to explore upgrading the current FTA. Signed in 2013, it was Beijing's first such agreement with an economy in continental Europe.

A recently passed Swiss parliamentary initiative denounced the forced labour of Uyghurs as "a real problem".

If Swiss media reports about the stalled talks are true, Switzerland would not be the first country to rethink its economic links with China because of human rights concerns.

The European Union last year halted ratification of an investment pact with China because Beijing had sanctioned EU politicians in response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of the mass detention of Muslim Uyghurs.

In 2020 and 2021, the United States sanctioned Chinese officials on concerns over rights abuses in Xinjiang and imposed bans on goods produced in Xinjiang over concerns of forced labour.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

China Switzerland Xinjiang

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us