Potential shake-up in Xi Jinping’s leadership team at China’s 20th Communist Party Congress

BEIJING: A reshuffle among China’s political elite will be closely watched as the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 20th National Congress convenes from Sunday (Oct 16), with President Xi Jinping widely expected to secure an unprecedented third term as party leader.

There are few clear signs of who will be promoted to key positions within the core leadership, given the opaque nature of China’s politics, but analysts said that political loyalty remains key.

The Chinese government’s decision-making body, the Politburo, or political bureau, currently has 25 members. Of those, seven – including Mr Xi – make up the Standing Committee, the most powerful political body in the country.

AGE LIMIT GUIDELINE

The informal political age limit known as “qi shang ba xia” (directly translated to “seven up eight down”) means that those 67 years old or younger on the day of the congress can stay on or take up new positions, while those 68 or above have to retire.