China’s plans for military growth driven by ‘internal factors’, territorial security, say experts

“China is overall on defensive rather than (being) prompted by ambitions of world domination.”

China’s moves come in a bid to improve its soft and hard power, said the senior research fellow.

He noted that the West wanting to decouple from China shows that Xi's way of ruling is “not welcome, tolerated” as such a situation would have been “unimaginable” a few years ago, given China’s role in globalisation.

Dr Peter Li, a China policy specialist at the University of Houston-Downtown, said that China’s foreign policy strategy in the last decade has been about consolidating its hold on South China Sea, which the country considers its own territory.

“Also, China is beefing up its military strategy, in case foreign powers would be interfering in China's internal affairs like Hong Kong, like Taiwan,” the Associate Professor of East Asian Politics told CNA.

“So, the military modernisation is basically for defending what China calls the core national interests, the territorial interest.”

REUNIFICATION WITH TAIWAN

Achieving China’s full reunification with Taiwan is essential to realising national rejuvenation, Mr Xi said in his speech at the CCP’s most important political event held every five years.

Beijing has offered Taiwan, which it views as its own territory, a "one country, two systems" model of autonomy, the same formula it uses for Hong Kong. But all mainstream Taiwanese political parties have rejected that proposal and it has almost no public support, according to opinion polls.

Mr Xi said on Sunday that while China will adhere to striving for the prospect of a peaceful reunification with Taiwan, it will “never commit” to abandoning the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures.