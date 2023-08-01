The ‘most difficult party’ to get into? China toughens Communist Party entry

- As Xi Jinping puts his hopes for the future of the party on the younger generation, the focus for party membership has been on quality rather than quantity
- Number of those aged below 30 joining the organisation has dropped as prospective members face a stricter recruitment process
Ray Wu’s application is in the system.
The 20-year-old, who is studying at a university in the eastern Jiangsu province, applied to join China’s ruling Communist Party on July 1, the organisation’s 102nd anniversary.
To show his “sincerity”, he painstakingly handwrote the submission. “I took it as a test of my … willingness to go the extra mile to join the party,” he said.
The university’s student mentor in charge of party affairs formally accepted his membership application a week later but even for someone as keen as Wu, this is only the beginning of the process – he must now get through vigorous political screening by the party committee that lasts two years on average.
Over that time, the committee will check that he truly identifies with the party’s ideals and is loyal to its leadership.
Wu is among tens of millions of Chinese nationals hoping to join the political party that monopolises the decision-making power of the world’s second-largest economy.
Yet the long march of Wu and his future comrades is becoming more difficult. They have been facing a stricter political review in the past few years, according to party committee instruction documents on the websites of various Chinese universities.
In June, the Central Organisation Department released the latest numbers of party members. It showed only half the applicants were endorsed as “activists”, a status which allows them to sit in party cell study sessions and activities.
Meanwhile, in new rules for party member recruitment released in October, the prestigious University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said the political review of candidates would include their attitude towards the party’s theory and policies, as well as their past “conduct in major political struggles” – which refers to the sensitive periods like Jun 4.
The school said it would also talk to police and community managers in the student’s hometown to gather information on their past conduct and any background or criminal records of their family members.
“Political review must be serious, seek truth from facts and focus on one’s consistent performance. The review should form conclusive materials. Those who have not passed the political review cannot join the party,” it said.
If all goes well, Wu, the student union activist who can often be found organising the school’s choir and dance groups for competition, will hold up his right fist in front of the party flag and be sworn in as a probationary party member next July.
The formal party membership will only come a year later – if the party group is satisfied about his performance during the probation period.
“My mentor told me the selection process has become much stricter since last year. Only the ones who served in the military before coming to university, or actively serve in the student union like me, or have substantial voluntary work at times of COVID-19 control will be shortlisted,” Wu said.
The party’s official statistics also point to a tightened screening process for new applicants and stepped up oversight of young party members. The Central Organisation Department, the party’s top personnel office, said the total number of members aged under 30 dropped to 12.43 million last year, a fall of 189,000 or 1.5 per cent, from Jul 1, 2021.
Most of that drop came from university campuses. According to official data, the number of party members who are students fell from 2021’s 3.05 million to 2.9 million last year – a drop of 152,000 or around 5 per cent.
The party’s tightening of its political screening process for new applications and disciplinary supervision of younger cadres, plus the disruption of COVID-19, were among the key contributors to the lower recruitment number, according to observers and party officials in charge of recruitment.
The tightened screening of young cadres has become important to President Xi Jinping, who is also the paramount leader of the party, as he pins his hopes on the younger generation – who have been educated in his new era – to take over China’s socialist regime, according to to Professor Xie Maosong, a senior researcher at the National Institute of Strategic Studies at Tsinghua University.
In Xi’s keynote speech to the party’s disciplinary apparatus in January, he told anti-corruption watchdogs to “strengthen the education, management and supervision of young cadres” and ensure they “fasten the first button in their political career right”.
Xie said the Communist Party was “in no hurry” to cross the 100 million-member mark, as it had already achieved a critical mass to cover every aspect of China. Instead, the party was having “a clearer focus on quality” as it faced struggles with internal and external pressures.
“As the United States and its allies are determined to fracture China’s rise, we will continue to see unprecedented challenges. The party needs fresh blood who can stand firm, stay loyal and perform well under pressure,” Xie said.
“Those who join the party to climb the power ladder will become the party’s liability in the long run, as they will fall for temptations and become the weakest link. Besides the disciplinary committee’s sweeping anti-corruption works to catch the corrupted elements who are already in the system, the organisation department has also tightened the front-end screening process in recent years to filter out those who have shown signs of weakness.”
A party official who handles university recruitment said that besides the direction of going for quality, COVID-19 was part of the reason for the drop in recruitment of the youngest members.
“All party organs were called in to control the spread of the pandemic, including the organisation department. It caused some delay in approval of applications because some party committees could not meet due to social distancing measures,” the source said.
“Also, many applicants were put to the test in the COVID-19 control works. While most of them did well, we did see people who were not fully prepared to go through the thick and thin with the party during critical periods,” he said.
A Beijing-based political researcher said the screening of prospective party members was going to be further tightened after a slew of Chinese universities saw students protesting against the country’s strict COVID-19 controls in November.
“This is regarded as a political struggle as Beijing indicated there are elements of ‘colour revolution’. Those who are found to have taken part in the protests will have problems to clear their political review,” said the researcher, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Meanwhile, party applicant Ray Wu said that despite the long process, there was no shortage of people hoping to join the party in his school, despite the problems party membership can cause those who plan to spend time overseas – especially in the US – to further their studies.
In fact, the number of applications to join the party has remained high. Official numbers show that nearly 21 million people submitted applications in 2022, around 300,000 more than the previous year.
“I know a few friends who withdrew their applications to join the party after deciding to go for further studies in the US, because they will be asked if they are party members when applying for a visa. But they are not the majority. Party membership is very important for those who are staying in China. It is a prerequisite to most government jobs,” Wu said.
Party membership is listed as almost a requirement for undertaking xuan diao sheng exams – a term referring to students who will be selected by the Communist Party’s personnel department to fill vacancies at the grassroots level.
The unemployment rate for those aged 16-24 hit a new high of 21.3 per cent in June, up from 20.8 per cent the previous month. So such “iron rice bowl” jobs have become very attractive to graduating students. They are also seen as the best way to start a career in China’s public administration system.
Despite the drop in campus recruitments, the party still had a net increase of 1.3 million members, a 1.4 per cent growth, pushing total membership past 98 million last year. This accounts for around 7 per cent of the nation’s population, and makes it the second largest political party by number in the world.
It is a long way from the Communist Party’s beginnings in 1921, when there were just 58 members at its founding, according to party historians.
The world’s largest political party is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with 180 million members. It has been the ruling political party of India since 2014, beating its main rival, the Indian National Congress, in democratic elections.
But China’s ruling Communist Party, about half the size of the BJP, has been the sole power running the People’s Republic since 1949, after driving the nationalists, the Kuomintang, out of the mainland following a bloody civil war. Since its founding, the Communist Party’s joining process has been notoriously difficult and competitive as strict recruitment, discipline and organisation were seen as key factors in its success.
Even President Xi Jinping was rejected nine times during his application to become a party member before he was eventually accepted in 1974, according to official media reports.
Deng Yuwen, a former deputy editor of Study Times, the Central Party School’s official newspaper, said the Communist Party was perhaps “the most difficult party to join” in the world, as it was established in accordance with the Bolshevik faction founded by Lenin, with an emphasis on a strict power hierarchy. It is a tradition Xi has been pushing to revive and reinforce since he came to power in 2012.
“They are obviously looking for quality rather than quantity of party members,” he said.
“Xi is worried that the liberal atmosphere within the party before his time will corrupt the party’s ideal and conviction, making it vulnerable when facing a colour revolution instigated by the West. Tightening and strengthening of the party branches in the universities became the first step of defence.”
This article was first published on SCMP.