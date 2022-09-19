Logo
China lodges complaint after Biden says US would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion
File photo of Chinese Foreign Ministry new spokesperson Mao Ning at a news conference in Beijing, China, Sep 5, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Yew Lun Tian)

19 Sep 2022 04:35PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 04:35PM)
BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday (Sep 19) that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after US President Joe Biden said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to activities that split the nation apart, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao said.

She also urged the US to handle Taiwan-related issues "carefully and properly", and not send "wrong signals" to Taiwan independence separatist forces, warning the United States not to seriously damage Sino-US relations and the peace in the Taiwan Strait.

"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China," said Mao.

