China to boost national security strategy in response to new challenges

BEIJING: China is set to adopt new strategies to boost its national security, a key issue stressed by President Xi Jinping and party officials, though analysts note that the perimeters are vague.

Mr Xi had mentioned the terms “security” or “safety” more than 70 times in his report to delegates at the opening of the 20th Communist Party Congress on Sunday (Oct 16).

In it, he called national security the "bedrock of national rejuvenation", and social stability a "prerequisite for building a strong and prosperous China".

"We will both uphold national security and create the conditions for ensuring it," said Mr Xi.