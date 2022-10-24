China Congress shows 'ruthless' leadership: Ai Weiwei

TOKYO: Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei hit out at the country's rulers Monday (Oct 24), branding them "ruthless" after Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as leader.

Speaking in Tokyo after China's Communist Party wrapped up its five-yearly Congress at the weekend, Ai was referring to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao from the closing ceremony.

Chinese state media said the frail-looking 79-year-old had been removed from the event in Beijing because he was feeling unwell, and that he had since recovered.

But the extraordinary episode, with Xi seemingly unfazed as Hu was lifted from his chair and escorted out, prompted speculation over whether political factors were at play.

"It's very much like a fake photo of reality, because nobody moves, nobody blinks their eyes even, he is just forced out. But it shows the top central government leaders are ruthless," said Ai, who has lived in Europe since 2015.

"A big nation, 1.4 billion people, are controlled by a group of people who have no respect ... really doesn't even have personal feelings, emotions, or even just friendship or to care a little bit."