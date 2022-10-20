Logo
China considers reducing COVID-19 quarantine for visitors: Report
FILE PHOTO: An official monitors a thermal scanner as people wearing face masks arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

20 Oct 2022 03:19PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 03:19PM)
China is considering shortening the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Oct 20), citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials are targetting a cut in the quarantine period to two days in a hotel and then five days at home, the report said.

There is, however, no clarity on how the new restrictions around home quarantine would apply to foreigners and other visitors without a residence in China, the report added.

Currently, China requires travellers to isolate for 10 days on entry into the country, with seven days in a hotel room, followed by three days of home monitoring.

The reported cut comes as Beijing boosts measures to stop COVID-19, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks. 

Source: Reuters/vc

