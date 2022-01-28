China quietly locks down area near Beijing after COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: Chinese authorities locked down an area neighbouring the capital city of Beijing this week following a handful of reported COVID-19 cases, but made no public announcements about the fresh restrictions with just a week until the Winter Olympics.

Around 1.2 million people in Xiong'an New Area - a new economic zone 100km southwest of Beijing - are no longer allowed to enter or leave their residential compounds, local virus prevention staff confirmed to AFP on Friday (Jan 28).

While recent lockdowns in China are publicly announced and widely reported by state media, the Xiong'an restrictions appear to have been introduced by stealth with no public announcements - sparking confusion among some residents of the area.

"We expect this (lockdown) to last around a week, but the exact timing is uncertain," said virus prevention staff in Xiong County, one of three counties in the area.

The restrictions kicked in on Tuesday, they added - the same day authorities in another district noted five confirmed coronavirus infections had been discovered to date.