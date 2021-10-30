Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Universal Studios Beijing says close contacts of COVID-19 patients visited park
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Universal Studios Beijing says close contacts of COVID-19 patients visited park

Universal Studios Beijing says close contacts of COVID-19 patients visited park

Visitors enter the Universal Beijing Resort as the Universal Studios theme park opens to the general public, in Beijing, China, Sep 20, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Florence Lo)

30 Oct 2021 04:34PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 04:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Beijing's Universal Studios theme park boosted health monitoring and tested all staff after it was informed by health authorities that close contacts of COVID-19 cases visited the resort on Oct 24, it said in a social media post on Saturday (Oct 30).

The close contacts are under close monitoring and in isolation, and have tested negative for COVID-19, the theme park said in a post on its official Weibo account.

State media reported on Friday citing the Beijing government that the resort would enter "emergency pandemic prevention status".

"Out of prudent consideration for the health and safety of visitors, we are fully cooperating with the disease control and prevention department to notify those who visited the park on Oct 24 to undergo nucleic acid tests and necessary health monitoring," Universal Studios said in the post.

The Beijing resort said it had tested all staff and environmental sampling had shown no traces of the coronavirus.

Mainland China recorded its highest number of daily local new COVID-19 infections in more than six weeks on Friday, as the country battles an outbreak concentrated mainly in its northern provinces.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us