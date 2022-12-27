China’s potentially grim COVID-19 death toll is avoidable, new study says

As China abandons three years of harsh zero-COVID restrictions aimed at stamping out the coronavirus, as many as 1.5 million people could die from COVID-19 over the next six months, according to a new study.

However, the study, which was posted on preprint service medRxiv by researchers from the University of Macau and Harvard Medical School on Dec 22, said the number of deaths could be cut to less than 200,000 if Chinese authorities implemented public health measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, increase vaccination rates and ensure adequate supplies of medicines.

Public health measures include nonpharmaceutical interventions such as quarantine, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Over the past three years, China has been able to keep infection rates low largely due to these measures. The country has had one of the lowest death rates per capita in the world, according to a Johns Hopkins University calculator.