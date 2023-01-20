Are China's COVID-19 death figures accurate? Experts say true toll of latest wave unclear

SHANGHAI: Retiree Wang Fugang, 70, unexpectedly lost his elderly mother to COVID-19 at the start of the year.

She was one of nearly 60,000 who died in hospitals during China's latest COVID-19 wave. Her body still lies in the morgue.

“The municipal government will make other arrangements for hospital deaths,” said Mr Wang, who is waiting for authorities to inform him when the body will be cremated.

“The schedule for cremation is uncertain. We will get a notice within 90 days. When they call us, they will tell us where to go to collect the ashes. There is no plan for a wake.”

DATA 'NOT CONSISTENT' WITH ANECDOTAL EVIDENCE

China on Saturday (Jan 14) reported almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths between Dec 8 last year and Jan 12, the first major count since the government eased off its zero-COVID policy.

The toll also included dying from other underlying diseases besides respiratory failure, after widespread criticism of Beijing's narrow definition of COVID-19 deaths.

But experts said the latest data still underrepresents the severity of the outbreak.

“There's still this huge gap between the reported death toll and the international estimates,” said Dr Huang Yanzhong, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“If you divide this 60,000 deaths by the number of hospitals that treat these cases, each week, on average, only one patient died. That seems to be not consistent with the anecdotal evidence.”

The revised death count does not include those who died outside hospitals, such as in eldercare facilities or at home.

“If we talk about the countryside, where there's a lack of access to antigen testing kits ... It is very likely that many of these patients died at home without even getting tested for COVID-19,” said Dr Huang.