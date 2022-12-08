Tributes pour in for whistleblower doctor after China's easing of zero-COVID controls

BEIJING: Hundreds of Chinese Internet users have paid tribute to "martyr" doctor Li Wenliang, who first blew the whistle on the coronavirus outbreak, in the wake of a dramatic reversal of strict COVID-19 rules by the government.

Li was in a group of doctors in the central city of Wuhan who warned on social media of a new SARS-like disease spreading in December 2019, and was reprimanded by police for spreading "rumours".

He later died of the coronavirus, triggering an outpouring of grief and anger on a scale and intensity rarely seen in China.

And he remains a potent symbol of frustration with the government's suppression of independent voices.

Nearly three years after his death, his profile on China's Twitter-like Weibo received hundreds of comments after officials on Wednesday announced a nationwide loosening of hardline COVID-19 restrictions.

"A hobbit like you is indispensable, ordinary and small but resolute and brave, unintentionally becoming a hero ... and a martyr," said one commenter.

"Those who blow the whistle are always worth remembering," wrote another. "I look forward to a more transparent society."