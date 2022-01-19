China reports fewest daily local COVID-19 cases in two weeks

BEIJING: China reported the lowest daily count of local confirmed COVID-19 infections in two weeks on Wednesday (Jan 19) after cities sealed up areas of virus risk, quarantined infections and conducted mass testing.

Mainland China reported a total of 55 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, according to official data on Wednesday, lower than 127 a day earlier and marking the fewest since Jan 4.

The drop was mainly driven by fewer infections in the central city of Anyang, which reported 29 new local symptomatic cases for Jan 18, compared with 94 the prior day, data from the National Health Commission showed.

China has fewer local infections than many other countries, but it insists that any virus flare-up should be curbed as soon as possible.

The strategy takes on extra urgency with the Winter Olympics set to open from Feb 4 in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province, and amid efforts to make sure no major outbreaks occur during travel for the Chinese New Year.