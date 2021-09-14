Local COVID-19 cases more than double in south-east China

BEIJING: New local COVID-19 infections more than doubled in China's south-eastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday (Sep 14), in the country's latest outbreak of the coronavirus.

The National Health Commission said 59 new locally transmitted cases were reported for Sep 13, up from 22 infections a day earlier. All of them were in Fujian.

In just four days, a total of 102 community infections have been reported in Fujian, a province bordered by Zhejiang to the north and Guangdong to the south.

China's last outbreak, which affected mainly Jiangsu, ended about two weeks ago, with no new local cases reported in the eastern province. That outbreak lasted a month.

Fujian's outbreak began in Putian, a city of 3.2 million, with the first case reported on Sep 10. Preliminary tests on samples from some Putian cases showed patients had contracted the highly transmissible Delta variant.