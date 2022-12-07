China announces nationwide loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

BEIJING: China announced on Wednesday (Dec 7) a nationwide loosening of COVID-19 restrictions following protests against the hardline strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms.

Anger over China's zero-COVID policy - which involved mass lockdowns, constant testing and quarantines even for people who are not infected - stoked unrest not seen since the 1989 pro-democracy protests.

Under the new guidelines, some asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19 can now quarantine at home, ending a requirement that all positive cases be isolated in centralised government facilities.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic infections and mild cases, with no special treatment required, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.

"Asymptomatic persons and mild cases can be isolated at home while strengthening health monitoring, and they can transfer to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner if their condition worsens," the NHC added.

The frequency and scope of PCR testing - long a tedious mainstay of life in zero-COVID China - will also be reduced.

People will no longer be required to show a green health code on their phone to enter public buildings and spaces, except for "nursing homes, medical institutions, kindergartens, middle and high schools".

"Mass PCR testing only carried out in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and high-risk work units; scope and frequency of PCR testing to be further reduced," the new rules added.

"People travelling across provinces do not need to provide a 48-hour test result and do not need to test upon arrival."

China will also accelerate the vaccination of the elderly, the NHC said, long seen as a major obstacle to the relaxation of Beijing's no-tolerance approach to COVID-19.