China reports 89 new COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab during the fifth round of mass nucleic acid testing for residents of Aihui district following new cases of COVID-19 in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China. (China Daily via Reuters)

08 Nov 2021 10:01AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:01AM)
BEIJING: China reported 89 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov 7 compared with 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday (Nov 8).

Of the new infections, 65 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 50 a day earlier.

More than half of the new local cases were found in the provinces of Liaoning and Henan.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 35 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov 7, China had 97,823 confirmed coronavirus cases. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/lk

