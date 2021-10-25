China battles new COVID-19 outbreak with eye on Winter Olympics

BEIJING: Tens of thousands of people in northern China were placed under strict stay-at-home orders on Monday (Oct 25) as authorities sought to stamp out a growing COVID-19 outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Residents of the Chinese capital were also advised not to leave the city unless necessary, although regular transport services out of the city continued as normal.

China reported 39 new cases on Monday, bringing the tally from the latest Delta variant-linked outbreak to more than 100 cases over the past week.

The numbers are extremely low compared with most other places in the world, but China has pursued a zero-case strategy throughout the pandemic and authorities are determined to stamp out the latest outbreak with the Winter Olympics just over 100 days away.

Several housing compounds in the capital have been locked down, and organisers on Sunday indefinitely postponed a marathon at which 30,000 runners were expected.