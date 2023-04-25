Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Donald Trump ChatGPT Ukraine invasion Climate change COVID-19 Wellness Snap Insight Russia
Logo

Asia

China to replace PCR COVID-19 test requirement with antigen test for inbound travellers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Donald Trump ChatGPT Ukraine invasion Climate change COVID-19 Wellness Snap Insight Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China to replace PCR COVID-19 test requirement with antigen test for inbound travellers

China to replace PCR COVID-19 test requirement with antigen test for inbound travellers

People walk at the tourism site of Qianmen street, in Beijing, China on Mar 14, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

25 Apr 2023 05:17PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 05:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Apr 25) that all inbound travellers will only need to show COVID-19 antigen test results taken within 48 hours before boarding flights starting Saturday, dropping the PCR test requirement.

Currently, China requires inbound travellers from some countries to take PCR tests before entering the country, including the United States, South Korea and Japan.

Testing requirements were already eased in March for travellers from several countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia and New Zealand.

The Chinese embassy in Singapore said on Mar 1 the rules were being relaxed "in accordance with the current situation of (the) COVID-19 pandemic and to facilitate people-to-people exchanges".

After three years of strict COVID-19 restrictions, China announced a nationwide easing of curbs last December.

About a month later on Jan 8, it scrapped quarantine measures for overseas arrivals, requiring travellers to take a PCR test 48 hours pre-flight to enter China.

Related:

Source: Reuters/CNA/rj

Related Topics

China COVID-19 PCR test

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.