China orders COVID-19 lockdown in Zhengzhou after iPhone factory protests

BEIJING: A central Chinese city home to a vast iPhone factory has ordered an effective COVID-19 lockdown for several districts, after violent protests that saw demonstrators clash with police erupted at the facility.

Residents of Zhenghzhou's city centre cannot leave the area unless they have a negative COVID-19 test and permission from authorities, and are advised not to leave their homes "unless necessary", the local government said.

The restrictions, which will last five days from midnight Friday, affect more than 6 million people - about half the city's population.

The government notice, issued late Wednesday (Nov 23), also requires the residents of eight districts to take a nucleic acid test every day during the five-day period.

Zhengzhou's order came after violent protests broke out at the city's vast iPhone factory complex.