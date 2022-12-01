China softens tone on COVID-19 severity after protests

BEIJING: China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near records, after anger over the world's toughest curbs morphed into protests across the country.

Several cities in the world's second-largest economy, while still reporting infections, are breaking with past practice by lifting district lockdowns and allowing businesses to reopen.

In making those announcements, health authorities did not mention the protests, which ranged from candle-lit vigils in Beijing to clashes with the police on the streets of Guangzhou on Tuesday (Nov 29) and at an iPhone factory in Zhengzhou last week.

The demonstrations marked the biggest show of civil disobedience since President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago and come at a time when the economy is set to enter a new era of much slower growth rates than it witnessed in recent decades.