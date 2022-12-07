'It's about time to open up': What's changed as China relaxes strict COVID-19 rules

BEIJING: China rolled back its tough COVID-19 rules on Wednesday (Dec 7), after the restrictions sparked popular unrest and hammered the world's second-largest economy.

Here are some of the major changes announced by Beijing's National Health Commission, as well as reactions to the shift in policy and what it means for a further reopening.

HOME QUARANTINE

People infected with COVID-19 but with mild or no symptoms can now isolate at home rather than in state-managed facilities.

This is a reversal of earlier rules, where all infected patients and their close contacts were sent to hospitals or hastily-built isolation centres.

Occupants have complained about grim conditions in many of these facilities - from bad food to a lack of running water.

Residents can now also buy fever and cold medicines without restrictions, where previously they were forced into fever clinics where they were screened for COVID-19

SHORTER LOCKDOWNS

Snap lockdowns must be applied to more precisely identified areas, including specific buildings, units and floors, instead of shutting down entire neighbourhoods or imposing city-wide lockdowns, the new rules say.

They must also be lifted if no new cases are found for five consecutive days.

The move represents a marked departure from previous rules, which saw millions locked down for months.

Schools must remain open if there is no wider campus outbreak.

The new guidelines also ban the blocking of fire exits and doors by officials, after 10 people died in a blaze in a sealed building in northwest China's Urumqi, sparking nationwide protests.

Virus controls must also not prevent people from accessing emergency medical treatment, it added, after a string of deaths tied to hospitals turning down patients without negative COVID-19 tests.