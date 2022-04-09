US warns of 'arbitrary' COVID-19 measures in China

SHANGHAI: The United States on Saturday (Apr 9) warned of "arbitrary" COVID-19 measures in China and said it would let some staff leave its Shanghai consulate amid a surge of infections in the locked-down megacity.

Until March, China had kept cases low with snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions, but more than 100,000 cases have been reported in Shanghai since March in a test of the country's strict zero-COVID policy.

The city's roughly 25 million inhabitants were locked down in phases last week, prompting complaints of food shortages and viral videos of disgruntled residents scuffling with officials.

The US State Department will now allow non-essential employees to leave its consulate in Shanghai "due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact of restrictions related to the response", a US embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement warned citizens to reconsider travelling to China, "due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19-related restrictions", adding that the embassy in Beijing had raised its concerns over the measures with the Chinese government.