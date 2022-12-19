‘No ibuprofen, no aspirin, absolutely nothing’: China’s COVID-19 patients feel pain of drugs shortage

The fever started on Thursday (Dec 15) for Zong Xiaoyan.



“Every bit of my body was hurting like hell,” the 67-year-old retired factory worker in eastern China said.



“I was so worried because I’ve had serious asthma all my life,” said Fan, aware that chronic conditions could worsen the impact of COVID-19.



Her husband Fan Weiguo, who did not have a fever but was coughing non-stop, rushed to get medication from drug stores nearby. He came back empty-handed.

“No ibuprofen, no aspirin, no vitamin C, absolutely nothing,” said Fan, 72. “They didn’t even have watermelon frost lozenges (to soothe the throat). Everything was sold out.”

The couple, residents of Changzhou in eastern Jiangsu province, said they had yet to receive medication distributed by city authorities even though they registered more than a week ago.



The elderly, children, and those in special need would get free healthcare packages containing fever and cold medicines, vitamin C tablets and rapid antigen test kits, the Changzhou municipal government said in a notice posted on its official WeChat account 10 days ago.



But Zong and Fan are still waiting. They are among a great number of Chinese struggling to treat themselves as the country’s latest COVID-19 surge triggers widespread medicine shortages.

Infections have hit pharmaceutical production lines and delivery services, worsening the shortages as an anxious population hurries to stock up on medicines with coronavirus cases on the rise – and only the seriously ill are advised to seek hospital care under recently eased zero-COVID guidelines.

