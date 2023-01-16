China braces for COVID-19 holiday surge as people leave megacities for hometowns

BEIJING: Luggage-laden passengers flocked to railway stations and airports in China's megacities on Monday (Jan 16), heading home for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives.

After three years of strict and suffocating anti-virus controls, China in early December abruptly abandoned its "zero-COVID" policy, letting the virus run freely through its 1.4 billion population.

Authorities on Saturday said about 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospitals between Dec 8 and Jan 12, a huge increase from previous figures that had been criticised by the World Health Organisation for not reflecting the scale and severity of the outbreak.

Even those numbers most likely exclude many people dying at home, especially in rural areas with weaker medical systems, one health expert has said. Several experts forecast more than one million people in China will die from the disease this year.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays, also known as the Spring Festival, which officially starts on Jan 21, state media has been filled with stories of rural hospitals and clinics bolstering their supplies of drugs and equipment.

"The peak of COVID-19 infection in our village has passed, but the Spring Festival is approaching and there are still left-behind villagers, especially the elderly, at risk of secondary infection," a doctor in Shaanxi province said in an article by regional news outlet Red Star News.

"If the anti-viral and other drugs were more abundant, I would be more confident," the doctor added.

As well as fever drugs and oxygen supplies, China's National Health Commission has said it would equip every village clinic with pulse oximeters, fingertip devices commonly used during the pandemic to quickly check oxygen levels.