Beijing slams 'unacceptable' COVID-19 rules on travellers from China
China's foreign ministry warns that it could take "countermeasures" in response to the move by other countries to implement border rules for Chinese travellers.
BEIJING: China on Tuesday (Jan 3) condemned fresh COVID-19 test requirements by around a dozen countries on passengers travelling abroad from its territory, warning it could take "countermeasures" in response.
The United States, Canada, France and Japan are among a number of countries that now require travellers from China to show a negative COVID-19 test before arrival, as the country faces a surge in cases.
"Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers," said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular briefing.
"This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable," she added, warning that China could "take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity".
In late December, Beijing said inbound travellers would no longer be required to quarantine, sending many Chinese people rushing to plan long-awaited trips abroad.
Countries have cited China's lack of transparency around infection data and the risk of new variants emerging as reasons to restrict travellers.
China recorded only 22 COVID-19 deaths since December, after dramatically narrowing the criteria for classifying such deaths.
SHANGHAI OVERWHELMED
As health workers nationwide battle a surge in cases, a senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals said 70 per cent of the megacity's population may now have been infected with COVID-19, state media reported Tuesday.
Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's COVID-19 expert advisory panel, estimated that the majority of the city's 25 million people may have been infected.
"Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 per cent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than (in April and May)," he told Dajiangdong Studio, owned by the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily.
Chinese officials are now readying for a virus wave to hit the country's underresourced rural interior, as millions of people prepare to travel to their hometowns for the week-long Chinese New Year public holiday beginning Jan 21.
National Health Commission (NHC) official Jiao Yahui admitted that dealing with the expected surge in rural areas would be an "enormous challenge".
"What we are most worried about is in the past three years nobody has returned home for Lunar New Year but they finally can this year," Jiao told state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.
"As a result, there may be a retaliatory surge of urban residents into the countryside to visit their relatives, so we are even more worried about the rural epidemic."
