China's Zhejiang province seeks to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 by December

BEIJING: China's eastern province of Zhejiang aims to finish vaccinating children between the ages of three and 11 against COVID-19 as of December, the provincial government said on Tuesday (Oct 26), the first specific target announced by a major region for the age group.

The 5.5 million individuals in that age group are expected to receive their first vaccine dose by Nov 20 and their second by Dec 20 in Zhejiang's plan, said Xia Shichang, the vice director of the Health Commission of Zhejiang, during a news briefing streamed on the provincial government website.

China is yet to disclose a clear national plan on when to complete inoculating different groups.

Three different two-dose vaccines, two from Sinopharm and one from Sinovac, have been approved to inoculate those as young as three in China.