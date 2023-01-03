China orders COVID-19 waste water watch in cities to track variants as cases surge

China has finally caught up with monitoring waste water as an early warning system for the coronavirus, a practice followed by some countries since early in the pandemic.

“Sewage surveillance” – a technique piloted in megacities like Beijing and Shenzhen – appeared on China’s national COVID-19 directives for the first time as central authorities issued a new list of monitoring strategies last week.

The directives urged local governments to test waste water from households flowing into water treatment plants, as China prepares for management of the disease to be downgraded from class A to class B on Sunday (Jan 8) in a transition from zero-COVID to living with the coronavirus.

The data would indicate community infection levels and the dynamic distribution of variants of particular concern, boosting pandemic preparation and the planning of a targeted response, experts said.

This came as a task force of the State Council, China’s Cabinet, said sewage surveillance in cities with suitable conditions would be started on an “explorative” basis.

Local governments should track changes in positive case rates and viral loads, and conduct genomic sequencing as important indicators of new waves and variants, it said.

Zhang Tong, chair professor of the civil engineering department at the University of Hong Kong, said some work had already been carried out in several mainland Chinese cities.

Zhang led the testing method for the 2020 HKU pilot scheme for sewage surveillance in Hong Kong – one of the early adopters of the technique.

He said the city’s government departments and research institutes had been “in close contact” with their counterparts on the mainland.

“The related technologies are very mature, especially [those related to] sampling and detection,” he said, adding that sampling devices installed for pollutants could be easily modified to test viruses.

According to Zhang Han, a professor at Shenzhen University, “pilot schemes are likely to take place in major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen”.

“(This) could help develop technical specifications and standards and form a database,” said Zhang, whose company uses automated machines to collect daily sewage samples for three Shenzhen districts.

Related research and tests have been carried out in those cities, he added.

However, their actual scope remains uncertain, as no official plans or budget have been released.