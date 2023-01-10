COVID-19 wave past its peak in many parts of China: State media

BEIJING: Many parts of China are already past their peak of COVID-19 infections, state media reported on Tuesday (Jan 10), with officials further downplaying the severity of the outbreak despite international concerns about its scale and impact.

A summary by Health Times, a publication managed by People's Daily, the Communist Party's official newspaper, said infections have been declining in the capital Beijing and several Chinese provinces.

One official was quoted as saying nearly 90 million people had already been infected in Henan province.

The virus has been spreading freely in China since a policy U-turn in early December after protests against a "zero-COVID" regime ruthlessly enforced for three years.

China reopened its borders on Sunday, removing the last major restrictions.