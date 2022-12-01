China’s shift in COVID-19 stance a move in right direction, but elderly vaccination remains tricky: Analyst

SINGAPORE: China’s softening of its stance on the severity of COVID-19 and the easing of some restrictions show that the country is moving away from its “one size fits all” approach that has been enforced since the start of the pandemic, an expert said.

Its COVID-19 measures, which have worked for previous strains like Delta, are today outdated when dealing with the current dominant strain, with Omicron being far more transmissible but less severe, said Pathology Clinical Professor John Nicholls.

However, its shift in stance also came with a push to boost vaccination rate in its elderlies – an initiative that will be tricky to pull off, Prof Nicholls told CNA’s Asia Now on Thursday (Dec 1).

“The measures that they have taken in the past, which is mass testing and isolation, basically one positive case they would isolate the whole building to control the outbreak, they are not working,” Prof Nicholls said.

“The reason is that this one-size-fits-all policy of managing, which they used for Delta … they have to try and fine-tune it … make it a little bit more targeted towards the fact that this Omicron strain is different from Delta and other strains, and they should be adapting their response,” he said.