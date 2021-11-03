China COVID-19 cases spike ahead of Communist Party conclave

BEIJING: China's new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected in the capital Beijing in the run-up to a key gathering of the highest-ranking members of the Communist Party next week.

The National Health Commission confirmed on Wednesday (Nov 3) 93 new local symptomatic cases for Tuesday, up from 54 a day earlier and the highest daily count since Aug 9 at the peak of China's last major outbreak.

Beijing reported eight new local infections, the most since Jan 19.

While the new cases accrued each day by the Chinese capital city since late October have remained very modest compared to outside of China, the country's zero-tolerance policy has meant the imposition of strict measures to contain the spread of the virus at all costs.

Temperature screening has been set up at entrances of shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, cinemas and subway stations, while a legion of personnel on the ground check the health codes of visiting individuals on their mobile phones.

Beijing authorities have also repeatedly told residents to refrain from travelling out of the city, postpone weddings, simplify funeral arrangements, and cut back on all non-essential gatherings.

Of the flights scheduled on Wednesday at Beijing Daxing Airport, 60.4 per cent have been cancelled as of the morning, while 49.8 per cent of flights at Beijing Capital Airport have been scrapped.