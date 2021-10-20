China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections

BEIJING: China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across China, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country's zero-tolerance policy.

A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Tuesday (Oct 19), up from nine a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported in eight cities and administrative divisions - more than the four on Monday - the bulk of which were in northern and north-western China. Three separate cases were also reported in recent days in the south and south-west of China.

Among the cases was one in the capital city Beijing, which is busy gearing up for its hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February, where officials vowed stringent efforts against the virus.

Almost half of the 26 local cases found on Monday and Tuesday were close contacts of an elderly couple who had travelled in the provinces of Shaanxi and Gansu and the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia before being confirmed as COVID-19 patients on Sunday.