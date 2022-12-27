Chinese make travel plans as COVID-19 rules ease further

SHANGHAI: Chinese people, cut off from the rest of the world for three years by COVID-19 curbs, flocked to travel sites on Tuesday (Dec 27) ahead of borders reopening, even as rising infections strained the health system and roiled the economy.

Zero-tolerance measures - from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns - have battered China's economy since early 2020, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

His policy U-turn this month means the virus is now spreading largely unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people.

Official statistics, however, show no new COVID-19 deaths reported for the six days through Sunday, fuelling doubts among health experts and residents about the government's data.

Doctors say hospitals are overwhelmed with five to six times more patients than usual, most of them elderly. International health experts estimate millions of daily infections and predict at least 1 million COVID-19 deaths in China next year.