Soaring China COVID-19 cases increase risk of new variants: Experts

PARIS: An explosion of COVID-19 cases in China as the country lifts its zero-COVID measures could create a "potential breeding ground" for new variants to emerge, health experts warn.

China announced this week that incoming travellers would no longer have to quarantine from Jan 8, the latest major reversal of strict restrictions that have kept the country largely closed off to the world since the start of the pandemic.

While the country's National Health Commission has stopped issuing daily case numbers, officials in several cities estimate that hundreds of thousands of people have been infected in recent weeks. Hospitals and crematoriums have been overwhelmed across the country.

With the virus now able to circulate among nearly one-fifth of the world's population - almost all of whom lack immunity from previous infection and many of whom remain unvaccinated - other nations and experts fear China will become fertile ground for new variants.

Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, told AFP that each new infection increased the chance the virus would mutate.

"The fact that 1.4 billion people are suddenly exposed to SARS-CoV-2 obviously creates conditions prone to emerging variants," Flahault said, referring to the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.