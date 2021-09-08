China's state media tries to reassure investors over crackdown

BEIJING: China's recent clampdowns on a range of industries including tech firms and the education sector will not detract from its goal of opening up the economy, state media said Wednesday (Sep 8), as Beijing rushes to reassure rattled investors.

Sweeping regulatory changes over the past months have targeted everything from monopolistic behaviour to data security, rattling share prices and wiping billions off companies' valuations.

Authorities have ordered some of China's biggest tech firms to stop "disorderly expansion", scuppered the bumper listing of financial giant Ant group, and launched a series of antitrust and cybersecurity probes.

A fresh push by President Xi Jinping targeting the country's uber-rich and calling for "common prosperity" has added fire to public debate, as have moves to tighten oversight of pop culture.

But a widely shared article by a well-known blogger calling the clampdowns a "profound revolution" has prompted a scramble by public figures and state media to counter growing fears that the changes amount to a second Cultural Revolution.

"Opening to the outside world is China's basic national policy, and this will not waver at any point," a front-page People's Daily editorial proclaimed on Wednesday.

"Unswervingly, the principles and policies of encouraging, supporting and guiding the development of the non-public sector of the economy have not changed," the state outlet added.