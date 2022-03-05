China cuts 2022 GDP growth target to around 5.5%

BEIJING: The Chinese government has set its 2022 economic growth target at around 5.5 per cent, Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday (Mar 5), lower than a year earlier.

The world's second-largest economy grew 8.1 per cent last year, beating the government target of over 6 per cent.

China set its 2022 budget deficit target at around 2.8 per cent of gross domestic product, Li said in the government's annual work report released during parliament. That compares with last year's target of around 3.2 per cent of GDP.

The consumer price index target was set at around 3 per cent, unchanged from last year.

China has set a quota for local government special bond issuance at 3.65 trillion yuan (US$578 billion), unchanged from 2021.