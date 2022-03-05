Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China cuts 2022 GDP growth target to around 5.5%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China cuts 2022 GDP growth target to around 5.5%

China cuts 2022 GDP growth target to around 5.5%

A video screen shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he speaks during the opening session of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Saturday, Mar 5, 2022. (Photo: AP/Sam McNeil)

05 Mar 2022 09:36AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 09:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The Chinese government has set its 2022 economic growth target at around 5.5 per cent, Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday (Mar 5), lower than a year earlier.

The world's second-largest economy grew 8.1 per cent last year, beating the government target of over 6 per cent.

China set its 2022 budget deficit target at around 2.8 per cent of gross domestic product, Li said in the government's annual work report released during parliament. That compares with last year's target of around 3.2 per cent of GDP.

The consumer price index target was set at around 3 per cent, unchanged from last year.

China has set a quota for local government special bond issuance at 3.65 trillion yuan (US$578 billion), unchanged from 2021.

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

China China economy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us